UWM (UWMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $507.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect UWM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UWM Trading Up 0.8 %

UWM stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.51 million, a PE ratio of -322.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. UWM has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67.

UWM Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of UWM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on UWM from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on UWM from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on UWM from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on UWM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UWM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at UWM

In other UWM news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $10,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

