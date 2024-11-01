USDX [Kava] (USDX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $297,882.34

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $62.68 million and $297,882.34 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00000812 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,188.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.41 or 0.00503571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00072408 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00021358 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000108 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, "USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 111,567,264. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s). More information can be found at https://kava.io."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

