USDD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. USDD has a market capitalization of $753.87 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001433 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, USDD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USDD Profile

USDD launched on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 754,405,626 tokens and its circulating supply is 753,983,814 tokens. The official website for USDD is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a stablecoin issued by the TRON DAO Reserve, pegged to the US dollar to maintain steady value for electronic payments and to bridge the digital and traditional assets gap. The cryptocurrency’s stability and security are ensured by over-collateralization with major digital assets like BTC, USDT, and TRX, with a collateral ratio always above 120% of the circulating USDD, adjusted responsively according to market conditions. Founded by H.E. Justin Sun in 2017, TRON DAO created USDD as a tool to increase transaction scale and hedge against the price volatility of cryptocurrencies, thereby promoting its use in both blockchain and real-world economies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

