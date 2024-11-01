US Bancorp DE Trims Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 262,294 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of NIKE worth $90,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $77.13 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.61.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on NIKE from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

