US Bancorp DE Sells 7,535 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,535 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.38% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $68,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,764.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 28,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $217,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $165.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.49. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $170.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.