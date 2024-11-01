US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,215,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,856 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 1.86% of Huntsman worth $77,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUN. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Huntsman Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of HUN opened at $21.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.13. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $27.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Articles

