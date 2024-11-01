Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.320-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

UE stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.99. 902,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,418. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $22.89.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 59.23%. The business had revenue of $112.26 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UE. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UE

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.