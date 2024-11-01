Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.320-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Urban Edge Properties Price Performance
UE stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.99. 902,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,418. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $22.89.
Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 59.23%. The business had revenue of $112.26 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on UE. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.
Urban Edge Properties Company Profile
Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.
