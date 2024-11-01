Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Given New $225.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

OLED has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.63.

OLED opened at $180.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.89. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $133.67 and a 52 week high of $237.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $161.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 36.98%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Universal Display by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $714,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

