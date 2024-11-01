UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,253 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 265 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,867 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 570,026 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $281,992,000 after acquiring an additional 137,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $5,944,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $564.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $521.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $582.30 and its 200-day moving average is $540.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $608.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. HSBC lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $601.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.