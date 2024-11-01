United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03, reports. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

United Microelectronics stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26. United Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Microelectronics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 682.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,248,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577,177 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 81.7% during the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,879,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,983,000 after buying an additional 1,744,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,868,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,250,000 after buying an additional 434,018 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Microelectronics by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 439,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 234,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 6,339.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 137,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 135,668 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

