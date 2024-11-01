United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 4,323 Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 69.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KCE opened at $131.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $81.55 and a 12 month high of $136.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.83.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

