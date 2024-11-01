United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $325,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 802,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,527,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $440,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $343,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.67 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $85.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.47.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

