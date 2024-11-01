UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Price Target Raised to $123.00 at Barclays

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ UMBF traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $109.49. 69,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.78. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $64.48 and a 1-year high of $113.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $716.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.83 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 24,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $2,473,983.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,600,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,988,036.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 24,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $2,473,983.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,600,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,988,036.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Pauls sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $150,890.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,656.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,038 shares of company stock worth $4,078,068. 8.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 35.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 107,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,369,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

