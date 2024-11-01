Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 693476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $5.90 to $5.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

Ultrapar Participações Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. Equities analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultrapar Participações Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 21,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 17,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 38,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

Featured Stories

