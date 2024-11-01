UBS Group Lowers D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $214.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $217.00 to $214.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.33.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $169.00 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $102.23 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.18. The company has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.28). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $1,249,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 85.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 35,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 107.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 92.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 415,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,448,000 after buying an additional 199,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,161,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

