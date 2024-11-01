UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Price

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CFLT. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Confluent from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Confluent from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Confluent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Confluent from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Shares of CFLT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,277. Confluent has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.97% and a negative net margin of 38.35%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $4,647,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,045,235.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,866 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $83,814.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 161,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,070.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $4,647,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,045,235.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 524,453 shares of company stock valued at $10,833,388. 13.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 125.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 40.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 25.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

