Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TWLO. StockNews.com upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,884. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.44, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $83.58.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $119,013.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,318,745.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $119,013.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,318,745.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $720,077.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,134 shares in the company, valued at $18,087,054.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,906 shares of company stock worth $3,388,596. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Twilio by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 70.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

