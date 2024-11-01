Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Director Marcelo L. Eduardo Sells 790 Shares

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) Director Marcelo L. Eduardo sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $28,353.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,217.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TRMK opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.73. Trustmark Co. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $36.14.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRMK. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Trustmark from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Trustmark from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 986,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,629,000 after acquiring an additional 199,245 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 57.2% during the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 503,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 183,100 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,199,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 3.1% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,442,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,398,000 after buying an additional 102,268 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the first quarter worth approximately $2,604,000. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

