Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock Price

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.83% from the company’s previous close.

TREE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on LendingTree from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on LendingTree from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LendingTree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

NASDAQ TREE traded down $9.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.00. 686,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,467. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $640.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.12. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in LendingTree by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 12,889 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 16.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the first quarter worth $339,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

