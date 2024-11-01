Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock Price

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.77% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI traded down $6.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.50. 30,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,811. ICF International has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $178.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.46. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.61.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.32. ICF International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $517.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $225,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,805. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ICF International news, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $225,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $563,805. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $437,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,661.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,285 shares of company stock worth $897,398. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ICF International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 13.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ICF International during the first quarter worth $167,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ICF International during the second quarter worth $301,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ICF International during the third quarter worth $342,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

