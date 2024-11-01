Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Belden (NYSE:BDC) Stock

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $124.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BDC. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Belden from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

NYSE:BDC traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.57. The stock had a trading volume of 24,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,906. Belden has a twelve month low of $60.54 and a twelve month high of $123.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $654.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.63 million. Belden had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Belden will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 6,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $658,615.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,001.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 6,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $658,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,001.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Calderon sold 2,500 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.98, for a total transaction of $239,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,444.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,318 shares of company stock worth $1,020,715 over the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Belden by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Belden by 11.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 105,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 662.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Belden by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 36,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

