Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.
Tronox has raised its dividend by an average of 21.3% annually over the last three years. Tronox has a dividend payout ratio of 39.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tronox to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.3%.
Tronox Price Performance
TROX opened at $12.12 on Friday. Tronox has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tronox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tronox from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
About Tronox
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.
