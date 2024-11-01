Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 139.40 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 140.20 ($1.82), with a volume of 8503225 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.10 ($1.83).

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.36) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.72) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 191.75 ($2.49).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 157.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 158.01. The firm has a market cap of £3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,001.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a GBX 1.83 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11,428.57%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

