TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Stock Price Down 7.1% – Should You Sell?

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 42,433 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 68,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

TriStar Gold Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$36.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark E. Jones Iii sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total value of C$38,000.00. Insiders own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

About TriStar Gold

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that covers an area of approximately 17,177 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

