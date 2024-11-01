TPG Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

TPG Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of TPG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc now owns 56,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 328,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 56,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 283,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after purchasing an additional 21,032 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.98. The stock had a trading volume of 406,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,516,700. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.05. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.22 and a 12-month high of $75.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

