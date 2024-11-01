TPG Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,699 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

TPG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 149,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 48,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.67. The stock had a trading volume of 725,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,755,520. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.17. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.26 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

