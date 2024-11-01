Totally (LON:TLY) Trading Up 17.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Free Report) were up 17.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.95 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.95 ($0.13). Approximately 558,574 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 586,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on shares of Totally in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.18. The company has a market cap of £18.97 million, a PE ratio of -447.50 and a beta of 0.55.

In related news, insider Bob Forsyth purchased 150,000 shares of Totally stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,452.73). Insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Totally plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Elective Care, and Corporate Wellbeing segments. The company provides urgent treatment centres which manages front door to A&E departments; NHS 111, GP out of hours services; and clinical assessment services providing telephonic access to multidisciplinary teams of clinicians, and acute visiting services as part of an integrated care system.

