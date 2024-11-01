Tokocrypto (TKO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $525,967.28

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Tokocrypto has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tokocrypto has a total market capitalization of $169.25 million and $525,967.28 worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokocrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000484 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tokocrypto alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,496.11 or 1.00072302 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,460.11 or 1.00020462 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Tokocrypto Profile

Tokocrypto launched on April 1st, 2021. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 496,411,200 coins. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokocrypto’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com.

Tokocrypto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto (TKO) is an ERC-20 token native to the Tokocrypto platform, a digital asset exchange based in Indonesia. Founded by Pang Xue Kai in 2018, it offers services like digital asset trading, a digital wallet, and staking. TKO serves multiple purposes: it offers trading fee discounts when used for payment, can be staked for rewards, is required for participation in certain platform decisions or project launches, and is used in promotions and reward systems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokocrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokocrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokocrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokocrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.