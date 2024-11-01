Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Price Up 8.2% – Should You Buy?

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.97. Approximately 216,410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 504,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.
Titan International Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $492.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $532.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.02 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.
