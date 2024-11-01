Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17, reports. The business had revenue of C$25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.54 million. Timbercreek Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 70.41%.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance

TSE:TF opened at C$7.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.62. The company has a market cap of C$629.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.31, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a current ratio of 7.36. Timbercreek Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$5.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.29.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

Timbercreek Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is 94.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TF. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TF

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.