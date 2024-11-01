Tile Shop (TTSH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.38 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

NASDAQ:TTSH opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a market cap of $295.14 million, a P/E ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 1.42. Tile Shop has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $7.67.

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $120,540.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,732,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,467,846.76. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 292,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,759 over the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

