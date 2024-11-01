Tigress Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Stock Price

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Tigress Financial from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.60. 91,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,338. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $32.74 and a 12-month high of $49.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.69.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 48.06% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $3,804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 362,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,258,129.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $135,812.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,703.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $3,804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 362,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,258,129.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,971. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 0.9% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,584,000 after buying an additional 13,870 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,412,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,547,000 after buying an additional 57,587 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 23.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 725,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,628,000 after buying an additional 136,281 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $33,598,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 440.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 614,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,624,000 after buying an additional 500,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

