Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Shares Up 3.4% – Time to Buy?

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.30. 1,166,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 709,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$0.55 in a report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC cut their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.90 to C$0.50 in a report on Friday, August 16th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank lowered Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$0.85 to C$0.45 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$124.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 18.67% and a negative return on equity of 71.39%. The business had revenue of C$461.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. will post 0.0199855 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

