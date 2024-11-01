Theta Fuel Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.72 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 31st. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0525 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $353.21 million and $8.72 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00035800 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011368 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006061 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000466 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,730,659,893 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.