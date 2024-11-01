The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 683,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,202,000 after acquiring an additional 70,201 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $1,034,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 246,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after purchasing an additional 34,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 93,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $120.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $159,740.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,898.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,898.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,682,694.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock worth $170,121,565 in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.60.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

