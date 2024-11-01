The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510,457 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 16,308 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $59,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,215,804 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $142,906,000 after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 12,860 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 44,538 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,235,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $113.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.70. The company has a market capitalization of $127.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.22 and a 1 year high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

