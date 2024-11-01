The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Stake Lessened by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,995 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.56% of The Pennant Group worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNTG. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 3,805.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $31.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.01 million, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.94. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $168.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Pennant Group from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

The Pennant Group Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

