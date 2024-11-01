The Macerich Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.
Macerich has raised its dividend by an average of 139.8% annually over the last three years. Macerich has a dividend payout ratio of -377.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Macerich to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.
Macerich Price Performance
Macerich stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. Macerich has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on Macerich
Macerich Company Profile
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Macerich
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Apple Earnings – When Really Good Just Isn’t Good Enough
Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.