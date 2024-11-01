The Macerich Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Macerich has raised its dividend by an average of 139.8% annually over the last three years. Macerich has a dividend payout ratio of -377.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Macerich to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Macerich stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. Macerich has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAC shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Macerich from $13.00 to $14.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Macerich from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.84.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

