The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its stake in Home Depot by 27.6% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,242,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in Home Depot by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,542,000 after acquiring an additional 132,967 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $393.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $390.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.61 and a 12-month high of $421.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $392.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.25.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.48.

Get Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.