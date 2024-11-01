The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Short Interest Update

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 5,290,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 709,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.39 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.75. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average is $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Chad D. Marquardt purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $44,096.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Creative Planning increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 54,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

