The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.91. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $27.68. The company has a market cap of $672.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.16 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 38.20%. On average, research analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hackett Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCKT. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in The Hackett Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Hackett Group in the third quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.