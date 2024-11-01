The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Stock Price

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weave Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of WEAV traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.98. 1,381,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,951. Weave Communications has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $932.09 million, a P/E ratio of -32.45 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

In other Weave Communications news, COO Marcus Bertilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $160,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,066.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 51,332 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $693,495.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 306,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,570.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Marcus Bertilson sold 15,000 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $160,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 337,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,066.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,248 shares of company stock worth $1,986,355 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Weave Communications by 39.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 505,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 143,382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Weave Communications by 17.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 89,600 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the first quarter worth about $1,816,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the second quarter worth about $851,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the second quarter worth about $11,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

