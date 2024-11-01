The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Stock

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 23.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.24. The company had a trading volume of 18,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,664. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $51.19 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.08 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In related news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $960,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,971.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,741 shares of company stock worth $546,060. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,522,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,359,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,893,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,168 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 906,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,793,000 after purchasing an additional 50,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 683,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,903,000 after buying an additional 77,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 636,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

