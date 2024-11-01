The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Up 12.8% in October

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the September 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLU traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.26. 6,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,811. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $17.18.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile
