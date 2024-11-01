The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Up 12.8% in October

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the September 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLU traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.26. 6,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,811. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $17.18.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

Featured Stories

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

