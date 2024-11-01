The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 703.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 931.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DSGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares set a $125.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.17.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $103.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 70.22 and a beta of 0.97. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $108.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.46.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.