The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Lowered to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
The Container Store Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TCS traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,164. The Container Store Group has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $240.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The Container Store Group had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $181.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Container Store Group will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of The Container Store Group
The Container Store Group Company Profile
The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop, cosmetic and jewelry, shower and bathtub, drawer organizers, and cabinet storage products; closets that includes shoe storage, hangers, drawer organizers, boxes and bins, hanging storage bags, garment racks, jewelry storage, and bedding.
