Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Terrace Energy Corp. (CVE:TZR – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.20. Terrace Energy shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 3,500 shares trading hands.

Terrace Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.83 and a beta of -1.11.

Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Terrace Energy Company Profile

Terrace Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously it was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company was formerly known as Terrace Resources Inc and changed its name to Terrace Energy Corp.

