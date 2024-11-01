Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Announces Earnings Results

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Tennant had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $315.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tennant updated its FY24 guidance to $6.15 to $6.55 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.150-6.550 EPS.

Shares of TNC stock traded down $4.55 on Friday, reaching $83.01. The stock had a trading volume of 50,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.17. Tennant has a 1 year low of $79.52 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

