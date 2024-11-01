TELUS (T) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of C$4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.04 billion.

TELUS Stock Performance

TSE:T traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$22.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,921. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.07. The stock has a market cap of C$32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$20.04 and a 1 year high of C$25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. CIBC reduced their target price on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.54.

Insider Transactions at TELUS

In other TELUS news, Director Marc Parent acquired 10,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,135.60. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

