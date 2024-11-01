Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 8.25 ($0.11). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 7.75 ($0.10), with a volume of 388,066 shares traded.

Tekcapital Stock Up 10.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £18.53 million, a PE ratio of 187.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.34.

Tekcapital Company Profile

Tekcapital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporate clients in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers Microsalt, a micron-sized salt crystal that provide the flavor of salt with half of the sodium; and low-sodium snacks under the SaltMe! brand.

